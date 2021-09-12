Fairy Tail Fans are Excited for its Anime Comeback

Fairy Tail fans are excited for the anime’s comeback with its new sequel series, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest! Hiro Mashima’s original Fairy Tail manga series came to an end back in 2018, and the anime adaptation followed back in 2019. Each of these releases ended with a cliffhanger that teased Natsu Dragneel, Lucy Heartfilia, and a few members of the core crew had gotten permission to undertake the incomplete hardest mission available, the 100 Years Quest. But as many fans weren’t aware, the series actually continued with an official sequel manga exploring this new mission.

It was announced during a special fan event for Hiro Mashima’s works that Fairy Tail 100: Years Quest would be getting an official anime adaptation. This sequel manga written by Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda picks up right after the end of the original series as sees Natsu and the others taking on a dangerous new mission involving powerful dragons and more surprises that fans have seen over the course of the manga. But while there is no set date for the anime just yet, fans are excited to see the franchise make its big return to anime.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Read on to see what fans are saying about Fairy Tail’s upcoming return to anime, and tell us how you’re feeling about it! What are you hoping to see from Fairy Tail’s big anime sequel? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Natsu Himself is Ready!

https://twitter.com/ToddHaberkorn/status/1436734329519026186?s=20

A Reason to Smile

https://twitter.com/JERZEVIS/status/1436695045185294336?s=20

Tears in Our Eyes

https://twitter.com/Zerand345/status/1436696056968978436?s=20

Some Big Scenes are Coming

https://twitter.com/FT_Samejima/status/1436708662404206597?s=20

We’re Just Living in Hiro Mashima’s Universe

https://twitter.com/satansoull/status/1436700546308714503?s=20

L.F.G.

https://twitter.com/ziyadisnotme/status/1436712206180106245?s=20

Best Thing to Happen

https://twitter.com/luvtokami/status/1436714645289644037?s=20

So Exciting!

https://twitter.com/sereniJi/status/1436765524730339329?s=20

Crying RN

https://twitter.com/KawaiiRae/status/1436691279367311360?s=20

FINALLY