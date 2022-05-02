Fairy Tail Cosplay Spotlights One of Erza's Strongest Makeovers

✖

Erza Scarlet continues to be one of the major favorites of the Fairy Tail franchise, and now one cool cosplay is sharing a new look at one of Erza's fiercest armors. Erza made an impact on Hiro Mashima's original manga and anime series early on thanks to just how much stronger she seemed than most of the other members of the Fairy Tail guild. Making her even more appealing to fans was how she had access to a whole new slate of powers and abilities thanks to the various armors she could don over the course of her fights across the series.

Although Erza had access to many different abilities, the one armor she seemed to rely on the most in terms of a general baseline of power was her Clear Heart armor. This brought out a slick samurai type look for the fighter as she focused all of her ability on nailing single precise strikes, and it's often the look fans most associate with her outside of her original costume. Now it's been brought to life through some equally as fierce cosplay from artist @jaharajayde on Instagram! You can check it out below:

The original Fairy Tail run might have come to an end some time ago, but the manga is actually in the middle of an official sequel series. Written and storyboarded by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest picks up on the main series' cliffhanger that sees Erza, Natsu, Lucy and more taking on the fabled 100 Years Quest that no one has been able to complete just yet. But for those not completely caught up, you might need to quickly as the sequel will be debuting its own official anime adaptation.

A release date, staff, or production studio has yet to be announced for the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest anime, so if you wanted to get a jump start on the sequel before the anime makes its debut, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has been officially licensed by Kodansha Comics, and they describe the sequel series as such, "Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they've decided to tackle the '100 Years Quest' – a job no one's dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy…and a brand new continent to explore. When you're with real friends, the adventures never stop!"

What do you think? What's been your favorite Erza look over Fairy Tail so far? Where does she rank among your favorites in the series overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!