Fairy Tail Creator Cuddles Up Erza x Jellal in New Art

Fairy Tail may have ended a while back, but its legacy is stronger than ever. The hit shonen lives on with its sequel from creator Hiro Mashima, and the artist still gifts readers artwork on social media. In fact, the Fairy Tail artist just dropped another one of those goodies for followers this week, and this sketch is dedicated to every Erza x Jellal lover out there.

The update comes from the creator himself as Mashima posted a piece of art on Twitter for fans. It was there Fairy Tail fans reunited with Erza and Jellal, and the sketch below shows just how cozy the pair have become.

The art shows Erza and Jellal chest to chest as they hold one another. Their arms are wrapped closely around the other’s waist, and even their chins are bumping against one another. If they were any closer, the two mages would be kissing, and honestly? Fairy Tail fans would be happy to see the pair lock lips after everything they have been through.

After all, Jellal and Erza go way back. Their childhood friends were ultimately separated as Erza was introduced to the Fairy Tail guild as she got older. The two were enemies for a short period as Jellal joined an organization that opposed Erza’s guild, but that bad blood did not last. Both characters have acknowledged their love for one another, but Jellal’s crippling self-doubt is still keeping the couple from being together. But thanks to this art, fans know Mashima is just as desperate for the two to kiss as we are.

What do you think of this cute little Fairy Tail tribute? Do you ship Erza and Jellal…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.