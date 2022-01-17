Fairy Tail Cosplay Shows Off Erza’s Most Powerful Armor

One awesome Fairy Tail cosplay has put a spotlight on one of Erza Scarlet’s coolest and strongest forms! Hiro Mashima might currently be in the midst of his newest manga series, Edens Zero, but to this day fans of Fairy Tail continue to celebrate the big series. The action manga and anime franchise was one of the biggest hits among fans due to how many memorable characters are packed in it, and one who often sits on the top of many fans’ lists is Erza Scarlet. Through the series fans saw how Erza unleashed various levels of power thanks to her weapon equip transformations.

Erza’s armors were one of the best aspects of the fights throughout Fairy Tail’s run as she demonstrated completely different looks with completely different sets of powers. There were a few that she used less often, but also were the strongest of the batch. The coolest of these kinds of armors was Erza’s Heaven’s Wheel Armor and now this impressive (yet seemingly impractical) armor has been brought to life through some expertly crafted cosplay from artist @Littlejem on Instagram! Check it out below:

It’s been quite a while since we have seen Erza and the rest of the Fairy Tail guild in action, but luckily the wait for more will soon be over. The official sequel manga series from Hiro Mashima and artist Atsuo Ueda, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, follows Erza and the others on their toughest mission yet. This sequel’s been such a hit that an official anime adaptation has been announced to be in the works, but has yet to confirm any production, cast, or release date information as of this writing.

If you wanted to get a jump start on the sequel before the anime makes its debut, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has been officially licensed by Kodansha Comics, and they describe the sequel series as such, “Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they’ve decided to tackle the ‘100 Years Quest’ – a job no one’s dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy…and a brand new continent to explore. When you’re with real friends, the adventures never stop!”

What do you think? Which of Erza’s armors is your favorite? Where does Erza rank among your favorite characters in Fairy Tail overall? Let us know all of your thoughts on Fairy Tail and everything anime in the comments!