Fairy Tail Cosplay Highlights Erza’s Rare Bunny Look

Fairy Tail series creator is one that’s especially popular with fans as Hiro Mashima has never been one to shy away from putting fan service into each of his series. No matter the franchise, Mashima is sure to add several buxom women to the series on both sides of the conflict. But Mashima tends to get away with this copious fan service because there’s a strong balance with each of his characters’ personalities. There’s no better example of this blend of strong personality and fan service in battle than Erza Scarlet.

Although Erza has had her fair share of sexier looks over the course of Fairy Tail, she’s known for her more badass attire in battle as one of the strongest Wizards in the guild overall. But Mashima tends to share more erotic takes on the character that, in universe, she probably would not be entirely comfortable with.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Artist @evie.halliwell (who you can find on Instagram here) has taken one of these rare Erza looks and surprisingly brought it to life. Although Erza has had some bunny suit variations introduced over the course of the series, this one in particular is just a bit more special considering it was specially created for merchandise. Check out the fun cosplay below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✦ 𝑬𝒗𝒊𝒆 ✦ (@evie.halliwell) on Dec 14, 2019 at 1:52pm PST

This particular bunny look for Erza (which @evie.halliwell has referenced in their post) was specifically crafted by Hiro Mashima for Good Smile, who crafted a 1/4 size statue for the heroine in a bunny suit that never quite made it to the anime. This look in particular could be one of her many armors, and given that it was designed by Mashima himself it might be lurking right under our nose.

At least it’s coming through with this cosplay! What do you think of Erza’s bunny look? Hoping it gets an official anime rendition someday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.