‘Fairy Tail City Hero’ To Debut This Week

If you are in need of some more Fairy Tail, then the world is working in your favor. Not only has Hiro Mashima brought the title out for a final season, but it seems a spin-off manga is coming for the magical guild as well.

According to a new post by Kodansha, it will roll out the first chapter of Fairy Tail City Hero this week. The spin-off will be housed in the publisher’s Magazine Pocket app, and Ushio Ando will be the one overseeing the title. (via ANN)

Videos by ComicBook.com

So far, there is no word on what the title will focus on, but Fairy Tail City Hero will be set in a very different world. The title is slated to brings leads like Natsu Dragneel into the big city where they will undertake cases and trade in their magic for handcuffs.

If this spin-off doesn’t catch your eye, there are other Fairy Tail pieces out there for you to catch up on. Recently, Mashima gave his blessing to a Fairy Tail sequel he oversees. The series, which is titled Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, picks up right where the original manga left off as Natsu’s gang undertakes a mission which Gildarts was unable to see through years ago.

Oh, and don’t think Happy is getting left out of any deal here. Kenshiro Sakamoto set off his own spin-off titled Fairy Tail: Happy’s Great Adventure earlier in the year. The series follows the blue Exceed after he gets separated from Natsu and ends up in a world filled entirely with animals.

So, which of these Fairy Tail series will you be checking out? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tailget into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third season is launching this October.