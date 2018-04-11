Final ‘Fairy Tail’ Season Reveals Returning Cast, Staff

Are you ready for more Fairy Tail? It has been quite some time since the series shared new episodes, but it seems Natsu Dragneel is determined to finish out his TV venture. After all, the anime’s final season is slated to begin this fall, and reports are revealing who will be overseeing the long-awaited project.

Hint: there’s a lot of returning talent.

Recently, the official website for Fairy Tail confirmed its final season will debut this fall, and it even gave fans a peek into its casting (via ANN). The show’s top stars will make a comeback for the release as the talent in charge of Natsu, Lucy, and more will return. You can check out the anime’s current list of returning voice actors below:

Tetsuya Kakihara as Natsu

Aya Hirano as Lucy

Rie Kugimiya as Happy

Yūichi Nakamura as Gray

Sayaka Ohara as Erza

As for the season’s staff, fans will recognize plenty of names on this final order. Shinji Ishihara will direct the season for A-1 Pictures and Bridge. Series composition will be done by Masshi Sogo while Shinji Takeuchi and Toshihiko Sano oversee character designs. Shoji Hata will act as the sound designer while Yasuharu Takanashi composes its music.

For those unfamiliar with Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a Fall release.

Will you be tuning into the final season of Fairy Tail? How long should this last outing run?