Fairy Tail Creator Shares Adorable New Wendy Sketch

The series creator behind Fairy Tail has briefly returned to the franchise to share an adorable new sketch of Wendy Marvell! Series creator Hiro Mashima is likely one of the busiest manga creators in the business as he's not only currently working his way through a full serialization for his newest work, Edens Zero, but is also contributing to the official sequel to his prior work with Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. On top of that, Mashima has been seen sharing all new kinds of character designs for various projects. But he often still finds time to share some new art for his favorite characters.

One of the reasons fans have come to love Mashima both in and outside of his released works is that the creator often shows just as much love to his characters as fans often do as well. Because while much of Fairy Tail's general cast have been pushed to the wayside for the sequel, Mahsima often brings them to the spotlight through some fun new sketches shared with fans on Twitter. This is the case for his cute new sketch of Wendy in celebration of Children's Day in Japan, and you can check it out below:

Wendy is one of the many characters still involved with the events of the Fairy Tail franchise thanks to the release of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. Written and storyboarded by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest follows Natsu and a few select members of the Fairy Tail guild while they take on the S-Class ranked mission that no one has ever been able to successfully complete as of the end of the original series. Thankfully, for fans wanting to check out this sequel it will be getting an anime of its own.

A release date, staff, or production studio has yet to be announced for the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest anime, so if you wanted to get a jump start on the sequel before the anime makes its debut, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has been officially licensed by Kodansha Comics, and they describe the sequel series as such, "Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they've decided to tackle the '100 Years Quest' – a job no one's dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy…and a brand new continent to explore. When you're with real friends, the adventures never stop!"

What do you think? What are some of your favorite Wendy moments? Where does Wendy rank among your favorite characters in Fairy Tail overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!