Fairy Tail Creator Highlights Juvia in Special New Sketch

Fairy Tail’s original series creator is showing some major love to Juvia with some special new art! Hiro Mashima is probably one of the busiest creators working in the industry today as not only does he currently have an ongoing weekly series with Edens Zero, but he’s also been continuing the story of Fairy Tail with an official sequel series. The creator has a ton of spinning plates at all times, and that makes it even more impressing to fans when the creator honors some of his (and fans’) favorite characters with some special tributes every now and again.

It’s one of the many reasons fans have really come to appreciate Mashima over the years. The Fairy Tail creator might have gone far from the series’ original adventures, but the love for the characters has been kept alive over the years as Mashima has shared several new looks at each of the characters with special sketches on Twitter. The latest is a surprising new look at Juvia as the series creator has shown her some more love after it’s been so long since many fans have seen her in action! You can check it out below from Hiro Mashima’s original manga series:

Thankfully fans will be able to see the Fairy Tail crew in action again with their major return to anime now in the works. While an official release date, production studio, staff or release window has yet to be set, Fairy Tail will be returning with an official anime adaptation of its sequel series, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. If you wanted to get a jump start on the sequel before the anime makes its debut, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has been officially licensed by Kodansha Comics, and they describe the sequel series as such, “Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they’ve decided to tackle the ‘100 Years Quest’ – a job no one’s dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy…and a brand new continent to explore. When you’re with real friends, the adventures never stop!”

What do you think? How do you like this new take on Juvia? What do you hope to see from Juvia in the Fairy Tail franchise's future?