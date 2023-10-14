Grimsburg Release Date Announced With First Trailer

Grimsburg, a new animated series coming to FOX starring Jon Hamm, is gearing up for its release in 2024, and has set its release date with the first trailer for the new sitcom! FOX has some of the most notable animated sitcoms of all time, and thus it can be quite intriguing to see when a new series is about to join this group. The next one coming to FOX seems to be a take on crime procedurals with Jon Hamm serving as its star (and executive producer behind the project) alongside a voice cast full of big name talents.

Grimsburg will be premiering on FOX on Sunday, January 7 2024, and has debuted its first trailer highlighting not only Hamm as the lead Marvin Flute, a detective who has seen better days. The voice cast includes the likes of Erinn Hayes as Harmony Flute, Rachel Dratch as Stan Flute, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Rufis Pentos and Mr. Flesh, Kevin Michael Richardson as Detective Greg Summers, and Greg Chun as Lieutenant John Kang. You can check out the trailer for Grimsburg below.

What to Know About Grimsburg

Created by Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel (who also serve as co-executive producers alongside Jon Hamm) with Chadd Gindin also serving as showrunner and executive producer. Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady from The Jackal Group and Connie Tavel are also signed on as executive producers with Bento Box Entertainment producing the animation. Grimsburg will be premiering on Sunday, January 7, 2024 following two NFL games (airing immediately after the second game) across all time zones.

As for what to expect from the new series, FOX teases Grimsburg as such, "In Grimsburg, Marvin Flute (Jon Hamm) may be the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown or correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire. But there's one mystery he still can't crack — his family. Now that he's back in Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, Flute will follow every lead he's got to redeem himself with the ex-wife he never stopped loving, even if it means hanging out with the son he never bothered to get to know."

What do you think of FOX's newest animated series Grimsburg so far? Will you be checking it out next year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!