Family Guy Execs Explain Why There's No Movie Yet

20th Television Animation has seen some of their projects like The Simpsons and Bob's Burgers make the jump to the big screen, but the executive producers behind Family Guy explained why there's no movie for the series yet despite its continued success on TV. Family Guy has seen monumental success ever since 20th Century Fox brought the Seth MacFarlane created animated series back from cancellation, and to this day it's showing no signs of slowing down. But outside of a home media release that saw a feature film length story, a proper Family Guy movie has never made the jump to the big screen.

In a recent interview with Emmy Magazine celebrating the 400th episode Family Guy milestone and the series' success thus far, Family Guy executive producers Alec Sulkin and Rich Appel opened up about why Family Guy has yet to get a movie of its own. Outside of a quick joke about some of MacFarlane's cinematic misses, it's explained that the real reason is that series overseer Seth MacFarlane has been wrapped up in multiple other projects.

Will There Be A Family Guy Movie?

"Movies are hit and miss. For every Ted, there's a Ted 2," Sulkin answered when asked about a potential Family Guy movie, and alludes to the fact that not every one of MacFarlane's produced cinematic efforts have been a success in the box office. But Rich Appel offered a more concrete answer, "We haven't made a movie yet because Seth [MacFarlane] will be an active part of that, starting with the script. And right now, between the Ted TV series and book club, he just doesn't have the time." So fans holding out hope for a Family Guy movie will have to wait that much longer.

As for the TV series, Family Guy is now running stronger than ever before. Family Guy has been picked up for two more seasons (Season 22 and Season 23) with plans to run through at least 2025 for its latest renewal. It remains one of 20th Television Animation's pillars alongside other running hits The Simpsons and Bob's Burgers, so it will likely get the shot at that potential movie should MacFarlane have enough time to dedicate to it someday.

