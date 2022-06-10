The Simpsons, Family Guy, and American Dad Production Teams File to Unionize

✖

With computers playing an ever-increasing role in the creation of animation, it's probably not surprising -- even if it is a big step -- that IT workers are pushing to join the Animation Guild. That's what is happening as production workers for Family Guy, The Simpsons, and American Dad are looking to unionize. This comes on the heels of a recent push by the Guild to organize production workers on Solar Opposites and Rick and Morty, expanding out the base of who it represents in collective bargaining.

According to the union, workers are in the process of filing petitions for union elections with the National Labor Relations Board after a "super majority" requested voluntary recognition from management in late May. 20th Television, probably not surprisingly, does not want to voluntarily recognize the union.

You can see the announcement below.

Animation Domination! That's right, production workers at #TheSimpsons, #AmericanDad & #FamilyGuy have filed to unionize under the #AnimationGuild! Together, they boast more that 750 years of animation industry experience – let's show them some respect! #productionstrong pic.twitter.com/d2D3gkUZVg — The Animation Guild (@animationguild) June 2, 2022

"Those of us who have been working in animation production for many years take pride in knowing that we are an integral part of the longevity and evolution of our shows, right alongside the artists that we work with," American Dad! animatic and timing production supervisor Jason Jones said in a statement (via THR). "Even though we meet the same tight deadlines and work the same long hours, we [are aware] that we do not share the same basic protections as the artists we spend those hours with. We deserve the same respect and dignity as our fellow Union-protected workers."

Added The Simpsons production manager Ashley Cooper, "It is time we were included in TAG so we can have the same quality health care, pensions, and transparency in compensation that our counterparts currently enjoy."

While the percentage of U.S. workers who are part of a union has declined for decades, the entertainment industry has remained a relative stronghold. Now, with significant pro-labor pushes happening in other industries, it likely emboldens those not currently protected by a union in the entertainment industry, to push for a deal.