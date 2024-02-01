Family Guy: Seth MacFarlane Reflects on Show's "Strange" 25th Anniversary

Family Guy is now celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the animated series' debut with FOX, and the creator behind it all is reflecting on how "strange" it feels for the series to have turned 25 years old! Family Guy first made its debut with the FOX Network on January 31, 1999 following the Super Bowl that year before returning for the rest of the first season later that Spring. It's been quite a long time since then with the series surviving its cancellation, running on multiple networks, and much more. For series creator Seth MacFarlane, it's been quite a lot of work too.

Family Guy series creator Seth MacFarlane spoke to The Wrap about the series' 25th Anniversary, and he remarked how "strange" it felt because he's been working on it for such a long time, "It's strange that we're coming up on 25 years because I've just been going at a dead run ever since the show premiered," MacFarlane began. "Between then and now just feels like one really long day to me." It's gotten to the point where it's tough for him to even figure out which of the episodes might be his favorite since there have been so many.

(Photo: 20th Television Animation)

Family Guy Creator Reacts to Show's 25th Anniversary

"There's now so much of it that there are episodes that I don't remember," MacFarlane remarked when thinking back on his potential favorite episodes. "I go back and I'll look at a show and I have a vague memory of making it. You're faced with the reality of the passage of time and at some point in the past, this episode, this scene, this moment, frame by frame was so important that I had to get it exactly right, and now I can't remember what happens next. I mean, there's like 400 of these things. Who can keep track?"

But with Family Guy getting to 25 years, MacFarlane assured fans that it wouldn't be ending anytime soon either. "It's still surviving and thriving. It still has a sizable audience and is a perfect example of there being an appetite for something. So we continue to feed the beast," MacFarlane stated. "There's no indication that the show is going to end anytime soon."

