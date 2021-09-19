Adult Swim Says Goodbye to Family Guy With Emotional Promo

Adult Swim has officially said their goodbyes to Family Guy after 18 years with an emotional promo! It was first reported within the last few months that Family Guy would be totally shifting its syndication networks due to the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney. It was then reported that the final episodes of Family Guy would be airing on Adult Swim on Saturday, September 18th, and this was further confirmed when it was officially announced that all seasons of the series, including the previously unavailable first 14 seasons, would be airing with FXX and Freeform.

This officially meant that the series’ 18 year run with Adult Swim was coming to an end. Beginning its syndication with the network in 2003, Family Guy had been one of the major pillars of the growing network in those important early days. Adult Swim indeed has much more long form original programming than it did in those early years, but there’s a lot to be said about how much Family Guy and Adult Swim had benefitted from their time together. This hasn’t been lost on Adult Swim either as they bid goodbye to the series with one emotional promo. Check it out below as grabbed by @AdultSwimNoCon on Twitter:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/AdultSwimNoCon/status/1439431453578772480?s=20

The promo sees Adult Swim animated originals such as Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Squidbillies, Space Ghost Coast to Coast, Toonami’s TOM and Sara, The Venture Bros., Birdgirl, and even the live-action Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell waving goodbye before Family Guy‘s Griffin family waves back. It’s an emotional time for many as Adult Swim could be attributed to the series’ current popularity with Fox as well. Reruns of the series (some of which aired as early as the week after new premieres back in the heyday), premieres of scrapped episodes, longer cuts, and DVD sales helped give Family Guy the boost for its return to FOX a couple of years after its cancellation.

While it’s no longer going to be airing with Adult Swim, Family Guy can now be found airing seasons 1-19 on FXX on Monday, Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday nights from 8pm to midnight ET, and Wednesday nights from 8pm to 10pm ET. Freeform will air the episodes on Fridays from 4pm to 10pm ET. The upcoming Season 20 of the series will be premiering on FOX, September 26th. But what do you think of Family Guy leaving Adult Swim? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!