Fast Food Mascots Go Full Anime Villain In This Sketch

Dio Brando. Uchihara Madara. Freeza. Griffith. Kaido. An anime franchise, much like any fictional story, is only as good as its villain. In the medium of anime, some of the greatest villains the world has ever seen have been created, whether they be alien despots or simply mercenary leaders looking for their big break. Now, one fan has decided to take the general sense of malaise and nefariousness that seeps from the pours of each of anime’s biggest villains and apply those styles to that of the biggest mascots of the world of fast food restaurants. McDonald’s, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Starbucks, Jack In The Box, and more are represented here in a terrifying new light.

Instagram User Mix_Art shared these amazing and horrifying new representations of Ronald McDonald, Jack In The Box, Colonel Sanders, and Wendy to name a few to create scary new amalgams of fast food mascots and the dark side of the anime universe:

In the world of anime currently, some of the biggest villains that are tormenting heroes come in the forms of Overhaul in My Hero Academia, Urashiki in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Kaido in One Piece, Moro in Dragon Ball Super, and Diavolo from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Though their characters couldn’t be more different, each holds a distinct design that seperates them from the heroes they’re looking to destroy but still making their marks in their respective animes.

