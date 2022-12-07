Fate Franchise Delays New Anime Indefinitely

Over the years, it seems the Fate franchise has been able to do little wrong. Developed by Type-Moon, the IP has been around since 2004, and it has rolled out a slew of anime projects in its time. Soon, the series is set to bring out another anime entry with Fate/Strange Fake, but a recent update has confirmed the special has been delayed indefinitely.

According to A-1 Pictures, the project has been put on hold due to production circumstances. There is no clear reason for the production issue at this time, but this is far from the first anime impacted by such issues. In the wake of COVID-19, the anime industry has seen an uptick in production-related delays. And with other projects on deck, you can see why A-1 Pictures is hedging on Fate/Strange Fake.

After all, it has been just a short time since the special was announced. The project was outed in September 2022 during Aniplex Online Fest, so the anime is in its early days behind the scenes. As far as we know, Shun Enokido and Takahito Sakazume are set to direct the anime with Daisuke Ōhigashi taking care of the scripts. At first, the special was slated to drop on December 31st, but now, that release has been pushed back indefinitely.

If you are not familiar with Fate overall, the franchise began as a visual novel under the title Fate/Stay Night. It didn't take long for a manga adaptation to tackle the series, and Kadokawa's title became a huge hit following its 2006 launch. Now, the IP is a bonafide juggernaut with a handful of sequels and spin-offs. Between its manga and anime and games, the Fate franchise has grossed nearly $6 billion USD globally, and its mobile game Fate/Grand Order is ranked as one of the globe's highest-grossing games of all time.

