Fate/Grand Order Debuts First Poster and Trailer for New Solomon Anime

Fate/Grand Order has debuted the first poster and trailer for the upcoming new anime feature based on the Final Singularity story from the original mobile game. Fate/Grand Order has been embroiled in a major anime effort these past couple of years that not only included a two film movie project adapting the Camelot story, but a full anime series tackling the Babylonia arc. When Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia's run came to an end, the final moments of the anime teased that it would end the story with a final project for the Grand Temple of Time, Solomon.

Now a year later, Fate/Grand Order has unveiled this new project in full. Releasing in theaters in Japan on July 30th (which is the sixth anniversary of the original mobile game's release), Fate/Grand Order Final Singularity - Grand Temple of Time: Solomon will be incorporating a ton of familiar faces as it takes on the Final Singularity story of that game. You can check out the first trailer for the anime feature in the video above, and the first poster for Solomon below:

Fate/Grand Order Final Singularity - Grand Temple of Time: Solomon (which is curiously not being labeled as a movie) will feature a returning staff and cast from the Babylonia anime. Toshifumi Akai is returning to direct the Solomon for CloverWorks, and Kinoko Nasu will be handling the script. Confirmed members of the cast set to return include Nobunaga Shimazaki as Ritsuka Fujimaru, Rie Takahashi as Mash Kyrielight, Ayako Kawasumi as Fou Kenichi, Suzumura as Romani Archaman, Maaya Sakamoto as Leonardo Da Vinci, and Tomokazu Sugita as Solomon.

How are you feeling about Fate/Grand Order Final Singularity - Grand Temple of Time: Solomon so far? Excited to see how the story from Babylonia's anime concludes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!