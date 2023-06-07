Fate/Grand Order Is Bringing a Special Anniversary Event to America

It is hard to believe, but Fate/Grand Order has been around for more than half a decade. Type-Moon's hit franchise made its way into anime in late 2016, so the series is in the midst of its 6th anniversary. This big event has all eyes are on Fate/Grand Order as the intricate anime continues to reel in new fans by the day. So of course, plenty of conversation came up online when it was announced Fate/Grand Order plans to host an anniversary event in America this summer.

Yes, that is right. The team behind Fate/Grand Order is coming to the United States. Not long ago, Anime Expo confirmed the Fate franchise is bringing special guests Ayako Kawasumi (Altria Pendragon), Kenji Akabane (Kadoc Zemlupus), and Rie Takahashi (Mash Kyrielight) to Los Angeles for a reunion panel. The actors will be joined by Fate/Grand Order director Kanou Yoshiki, so fans can expect to learn plenty of behind-the-scenes secrets of Fate at this event. Plus, the team will also be discussing other Type-Moon titles!

If you want to check out this anniversary event for yourself, you will need to attend Anime Expo this summer. The event is slated to kick off July 1st in Los Angeles and run through July 4th. Aniplex of America will bring the Fate/Grand Order team to fans as promised on July 2nd. The publisher is also hosting other big events at Anime Expo including panels for Demon Slayer season 3 and the Mashle: Muscles and Magic anime.

As for Fate, well – the franchise has a ton of moving parts to it. The timeline and multiverse of this anime are hard to track for even the most devout fans. When it comes to Fate/Grand Order specifically, you can find the anime everywhere from Netflix to Crunchyroll and Funimation. For more details on the hit series, you can read its synopsis below:

"The Chaldea Security Organization was founded to focus on preserving the continuation of human history. They observe a world that mage craft couldn't observe, and science couldn't measure, all to prevent the certain extinction of humanity. But one day, the future that Chaldea continued to observe disappears and humanity's extinction becomes clear."

