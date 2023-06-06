Anime Poll Reveals the Most-Anticipated Shows of Summer 2023

Summer is here, and that means the time for relaxation is upon us. School is out, the days are long, and the sun is out in full force. The only thing that can make summer better is its annual arrival of shows, and the anime fandom is on pins waiting for the drop. After all, Summer 2023 has some big shows on the way, and a new poll is breaking down which titles are the most anticipated.

The update comes from My Anime List, one of the biggest anime tracking sites on the Web. It was there users were asked to rank which Summer 2023 shows were their most anticipated, and the answers are in! Jujutsu Kaisen swept the competition, and some unexpected picks also made the list.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season-2 is the Most Anticipated Anime amongst July releases, as per My Anime List (MAL) forum pic.twitter.com/ILoumeIhNr — Myamura (@king_jin_woo) June 6, 2023

According to the poll, more than 280k votes were submitted for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. As for second place, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation came in thanks to season two with 185k votes. Masamune-kun's Revenge took third place with 84k votes before Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War slipped in with 82k. The top six then rounded out with Rent-a-Girlfriend and Horimiya: Piece.

As you can tell, all of the shows voted for have mainstream notoriety. Jujutsu Kaisen fans have been chomping at the bit for season 2 since the first ended. However, the popularity of Mushoku Tensei has caught netizens by surprise. Many shonen fans expected Bleach to rank higher in this poll, but you can never ever underestimate the power of an isekai title.

If you are eager for the summer season to get underway, we are not far out from its start. The anime industry kicks off its summer cour at the start of July, so we are less than a month out. You can find all of these shows streaming on Crunchyroll currently for those needing to catch up ahead of next month. So if you want our advice, we'd get to binging ASAP.

What do you think about this summer anime poll? Which series are you looking forward to watching come July? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.