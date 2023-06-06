Black Cat Anime Studio Has Bad News for Fans Wanting a Revival

Kentaro Yabuki's Black Cat is gearing up to celebrate the milestone 20th Anniversary of its original anime adaptation, but the studio behind the Black Cat anime has some bad news for fans holding out hope for a potential sequel or a revival! Kentaro Yabuki might currently be known for works such as Ayakashi Triangle (which just had its own anime adaptation making its premiere earlier this year), but the creator really got his first major debut with Black Cat, a different kind of action manga series. This led to a successful anime adaptation that ended its run back in 2006, and soon it the franchise will be celebrating a big anniversary.

Black Cat will be hitting the 20th Anniversary of the end of Kentaro Yabuki's original manga run with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2004 next year, and thus the Black Cat anime has opened up a special Twitter account to help celebrate 20 years of the popular series. This had sparked potential hopes and rumors that a revival for the Studio Gonzo anime could be announced as a result, but Studio Gonzo shared an update that put those rumors to rest. For better or worse.

Hello, dear fans! Thank you for following the #BLACKCAT Twitter account. Currently, we do not have plans for a sequel. We hope to share the joy that this work brings with all of our fans and we look forward to your continued support in the future! https://t.co/fAppoJNUpd — Gonzo Anime Global (@GonzoAnimeIntl) June 5, 2023

Black Cat Anime Revival Rumors Debunked

Hello, dear fans!," Studio Gonzo (the studio behind the original Black Cat anime adaptation) began in their message to Black Cat fans on their international Twitter account. "Thank you for following the [Black Cat] Twitter account. Currently, we do not have plans for a sequel. We hope to share the joy that this work brings with all of our fans and we look forward to your continued support in the future!" So unfortunately, it means no plans for a continuation are in the works at the moment. The wording of the message has fans hoping for a potential remake instead, but that's likely not in the card either.

If you wanted to rewatch Black Cat's anime or catch it for the first time in celebration of the series' 20th Anniversary, you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the anime as such, "The bounty hunter Sven is barely scraping by when he crosses paths with the Black Cat (a.k.a. Train Heartnet) and the young bio-weapon Eve. The three new companions will need more than luck to survive when they find themselves sought by both the Chronos Numbers and a Taoist revolutionary group called the Apostles of the Star."

