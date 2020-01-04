Final Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel Film Shares Intense New Trailer

Fate/stay night began as a humble erotic visual novel and 15 years later has become one of TYPE-MOON’s biggest franchises with a number of successful franchises that have gone on to their own various successes. But soon the original Fate game will be rounding out its final batch of anime adaptations with the final film in the trilogy for the final route of the original game, Fate/stay night: Heven’s Feel The Movie III. spring song. With this final film of the final route, things are going to be much more intense than before.

The Heaven’s Feel route of the original light novel is one of the darkest stories in that original game, and it’s coming through especially well with the newest trailer for the film — which is gearing up to hit theaters this March. You can check out the newest trailer, as shared through the film’s original Twitter account, below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Currently slated for a release in Japan on March 28th and a 2020 release in the United States, Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel The Movie III. spring song will be directed by animation director for Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works and Fate/Zero, Tomonori Sudou. Sudou has directed the entire Heaven’s Feel trilogy for studio ufotable. Yuki Kajiura is composing the music for the films, and Takahiro Miura is storyboarding the trilogy.

This final film will be ending a trilogy adapting the final Fate/stay night arc left to be adapted after the original Fate anime and Unlimited Blade Works adaptations, and the official website describes it as such, “Mages and Heroic Spirits work together in the battles of the Holy Grail War…a fight for an omnipotent wish-granting container called the Holy Grail. However, this war has become horribly twisted. A young woman named Sakura Matou, with the sins she has committed, drowns in the murky darkness. A young man named Shirou Emiya, who vowed to protect Sakura, works together with Rin Tohsaka and throws himself into the raging battle to put a stop to the Holy Grail War.

Illyasviel von Einzbern, as one of the few who knows the truth behind the conflict, confronts her own fate, while Zouken Matou uses Sakura to try to fulfill his own desires. ‘That’s why…you’ll need to grit your teeth, Sakura.’ Will the young man’s wish reach her even as he challenges fate itself, battling against the rising tide? The Holy Grail War is coming to an end… The final battle is about to begin.”