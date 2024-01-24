A Forgotten Final Fantasy Anime Is Finally Ready to Resurface

Final Fantasy has been around for decades, and it is more popular now than ever before. Following the reboot of Final Fantasy VII, the franchise is catering to fans new and old with its releases. Of course, new fans have a ton to catch up on as Final Fantasy has been around the block. However, there are some pieces of the franchise hardcore fans have never seen, but soon a lost Final Fantasy anime will re-air to educate netizens everywhere.

The surprise update comes courtesy of Animax TV as the network announced it has a special scheduled for February. It turns out the Japanese network has made a HD remaster of Final Fantasy: Legend of the Crystals. The overhauled anime OVA will go live on February 25th in Japan, and it won't be long before the remaster finds its way across the globe.

For those unfamiliar with Final Fantasy: Legend of the Crystals, the project debuted in 1994 originally. The anime was only released on VHS and Laserdisc in limited quantity at the time. Sadly, many of those home videos degraded over the years, leaving Final Fantasy: Legend of the Crystals as a piece of forgotten media.

As for the anime itself, the OVA was produced by Madhouse under series director Rintaro. Final Fantasy: Legend of the Crystals is set about 200 years after the events of Final Fantasy V. When a new evil named Deathgyunos makes its way to Planet R, a new set of heroes must come together to save humanity. From original characters to Final Fantasy V cameos, this old-school OVA has everything a fan could want from a special. So of course, all eyes will be on Animax next month when this OVA resurfaces.

If this anime is not your style, you can always vibe check Final Fantasy through its video games. The role-playing franchise has dozens of mainline games under its belt as Final Fantasy XVI is its most recent. Soon, the series will come back to headlines courtesy of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. The upcoming game will follow after Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII remake, and it is slated to hit shelves on February 29th.

Are you excited to check out this Final Fantasy anime?