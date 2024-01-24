Haikyu Manga Announces Special Comeback

Haikyu has been out of commission for a minute now, but that will all change this year. At last, the anime is slated to return in a matter of months, and we have its finale plans to thank. Haikyu will bring its anime to a close with two films with the first going live in February 2024. So to celebrate, a new report has confirmed the Haikyu manga will make a comeback in 2024 with a special chapter.

The information comes straight from Shueisha as the publisher announced the Haikyu plans. It turns out series creator Haruichi Furudate will return to the Haikyu manga in a matter of days. Next week, a 16-page Haikyu chapter will appear in Weekly Shonen Jump, and the special was inked to hype the anime's comeback.

If you are not familiar with Haikyu's move to theaters, we can catch you up to speed. In 2019, the anime brought forward with fourth season, and the COVID-19 pandemic pushed its end date to December 2020. Since then, Haikyu has kept quiet. Not long ago, the anime's production committee confirmed Haikyu was far from over, and it was aiming to close its doors with two films. The canon movies will adapt the final arcs of Furudate's sports manga, and the first to debut will be Haikyu the Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump. At this time, Haikyu has yet to announce the title or release date of its second movie, but fans are hoping it drops a 2024 premiere.

If you are not caught up with Haikyu these days, it is easier than ever to check out. The show streams everywhere from Hulu to Crunchyroll. So for more information on Furudate's series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata's love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the "King of the Court" Tobio Kageyama's team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined."

What do you think about this Haikyu update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!