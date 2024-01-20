Final Fantasy 7 Remake May Be Coming to Xbox, Says Insider

Final Fantasy 7 Remake may be coming to Xbox. The last decade has been pretty contentious when it comes to platforms battling over exclusives. Of course, we can expect games like Halo, The Last of Us, and Uncharted to be exclusive because they're original games made by first-party studios. However, fans have been understandably upset when games like Spider-Man (an IP that was previously shared across all platforms) goes exclusive. It gets even more confusing when third-party studios start making exclusive games like Rise of the Tomb Raider, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and Deathloop. Some of those games have made their way on to other platforms, but sometimes the lines get murky and they stay on a console exclusively in perpetuity. Final Fantasy 7 Remake came to PS4 in 2020 and eventually came to PC, but years later, the game has yet to come to Xbox. With the sequel just weeks away, fans are still hoping it will happen, but it has looked increasingly unlikely for a while.

With that said, Windows Central journalist Jez Corden claimed on an episode of The Xbox Two podcast that he had tentative evidence that discussions for bringing Final Fantasy 7 Remake to Xbox are happening. He noted he believes it will end up happening. However, Corden was clear to make it known that these are just discussions. That doesn't mean there's a done deal in place quite yet, but it does sound like Xbox is eager to make it happen. Square Enix has a really strong relationship with PlayStation and seems to prioritize bringing its games to PlayStation first, likely because they are both Japanese companies. However, Phil Spencer has noted in the past that he wants to make Xbox a more Japanese-friendly console and is working on strengthening those relationships.

Yesterday's Xbox Developer Direct featured Square Enix to show off Visions of Mana, so that definitely helps. Final Fantasy XIV is also coming to Xbox, so it does seem to suggest Square Enix could bring these beloved remakes over to Xbox. Unfortunately, we just may have to wait years to see them on the Microsoft-owned platform.