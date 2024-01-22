Rick and Morty: The Anime Releases First Clip

Rick and Morty has a lot on its plate, and this year will mark a major expansion of the series. Thanks to Adult Swim, Rick and Morty: The Anime is set to go live in the coming months. Now, the show has released its very first clip, and it drops a rather insightful line from Rick on a mission.

The clip, as you can see below, puts Rick on an alien planet with his grandson. While Morty stands quietly by his grandfather's side, Rick can be seen taking a swig of alcohol. After the drink, the scientist goes on to drop a poignant line about life and the choices we make in it.

"Despite the fact there are an infinite number of paths available to us, we only get one life to pick from. It's pretty dumb, huh? And the dumbest part of it all is that we're the ones who chose it for ourselves. At least in my case, anyways," Rick notes before promptly throwing up.

Directed by Takashi Sano, Rick and Morty: The Anime promises to follow in the same vein as his previous Adult Swim anime shorts. Sano helped popularize Rick and Morty's anime pursuits with "Rick and Morty vs. Genocider" and "Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)". Now, the director will expand that anime vision with a 10-episode season under Telecom Animation Film.

So far, no firm release date for Rick and Morty: The Anime has been announced. The series is expected to be released in 2024, and no one is more excited to expand the Rick and Morty franchise than Sano himself.

"The multiverse-straddling exploits of Rick and the gang pose challenges to the family bond, but they always rise to the occasion," Sano shared in a previous statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "It's such a life-affirming sight, and Jerry is no exception." He added, "I am honored to have been given an opportunity to tell a new story about this amazing family. I hope you enjoy their adventures!"

