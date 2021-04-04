Final Space Fans are Feeling Emotional After Season 3's Avocato Episode

Major spoilers for Final Space Season 3's third episode below! Final Space fans are really feeling all the emotions after the Avocato focused episode in Season 3! The third season of Olan Rogers and David Sacks' original animated series continues its run with Adult Swim, and the third season has been a big hit with fans since its debut. With Gary and the others falling into Final Space, the third season has already seen some of the darkest moments in the series to date. This naturally continues with the third episode, "The Ventrexian."

This newest episode actually shined a light on Avocato's past during his work under the Lord Commander. Going on to explore not only why Avocato was sought out by the Lord Commander, but showed his unfortunate role in destroying his former home planet, this was only setting the stage for a major status quo shifting reveal. The final moments of the episode confirmed that Avocato actually killed the king and queen of the planet himself.

Amongst the rubble of their palace, he finds their child, who he decides to take in as his own son (while mentioning that this baby Little Cato reminds him of his own lost child). Arguing with Lord Commander to keep this child, this secret appears to have been tearing Avocato apart this entire time.

As the episode comes to an end, there's a tease that Little Cato will find out about the reality of his past. This has left fans feeling super emotional, and this is still overlooking the other plots of the episode deepening each of the characters' journeys for the season. Read on to see what fans are saying about the episode below, and let us know your thoughts on the episode!

