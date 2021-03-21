Final Space Fans Are Loving the Season 3 Premiere
After an extended two-year break, Final Space is finally back on Adult Swim with all-new episodes. Saturday night, the series returned with its Season 3 premiere, picking up immediately where the show's sophomore outing left off. Suffice to say, fans are not only ecstatic about the return of new Final Space episodes but also with how much of a punch the third season premiere really packed.
"I think tonally this season is much dramatic but surprisingly funnier as well because the stakes are so high," Final Space creator Olan Rogers previously told ComicBook.com. "Last season kind of felt like a treasure hunt of sorts across a galaxy. This season is all about survival from an expanse of space filled with dangers."
Final Space’s season 3 premier was as excellent as I could’ve hoped.— Michael (@Metallix_MT) March 21, 2021
FINAL SPACE SEASON 3 EPISODE 1 STARTING OFF LIKE THAT OKAY I SEE YOU!!!!— Denim Rhodes (@neonagony) March 21, 2021
Goddamn, the crew of Final Space just absolutely floored me with the first episode of season 3. It's just absolutely insane how much this show has improved since the very "meh" season 1.— Liquid-X (@OmegaLiquidX) March 21, 2021
The first episode of Final Space Season 3 was sooo awesome!!!! OMG!— Crystal 💚💙 (@Crystal_blue_89) March 21, 2021
UN AÑO Y MEDIO DE ESPERA, Y FINALMENTE VALIÓ LA PENA 😭💞 pic.twitter.com/pJNPVSz7n2— ☄ Ro | Final Space Season 3 ☄ (@Ro06Dew) March 21, 2021
Just wanted to give a BIG shout-out to the amazing crew behind @FinalSpace for an absolutely SPECTACULAR premiere! FINAL SPACE IS BACK, BABY!!!#FinalSpace pic.twitter.com/92TTfbPrij— Jango | 🚀 FINAL SPACE S3 SPOILERS 🚀 (@TheOceanMan22) March 21, 2021
FINAL SPACE S3 IM SO PSYCHED LETS GO LETS GO— knees (@sleepykneees) March 21, 2021
The first two seasons of Final Space are now streaming on HBO Max. New episodes of Final Space air Saturdays on Adult Swim beginning at 10:30 p.m. Eastern time.