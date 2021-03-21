Final Space Fans Are Loving the Season 3 Premiere

After an extended two-year break, Final Space is finally back on Adult Swim with all-new episodes. Saturday night, the series returned with its Season 3 premiere, picking up immediately where the show's sophomore outing left off. Suffice to say, fans are not only ecstatic about the return of new Final Space episodes but also with how much of a punch the third season premiere really packed.

"I think tonally this season is much dramatic but surprisingly funnier as well because the stakes are so high," Final Space creator Olan Rogers previously told ComicBook.com. "Last season kind of felt like a treasure hunt of sorts across a galaxy. This season is all about survival from an expanse of space filled with dangers."

