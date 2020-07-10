Fire Force Fans Loved Season 2's Newest Episode
Fire Force is now running strong as part of the already hot Summer 2020 anime season, and fans are definitely in love with the newest episode of the series! Keeping up its strength after a great first impression following its simulcast and FunimationCon dual debuts, the second episode of the season gets right into the real meat of the story for these new episodes. While the Season 2 premiere was largely meant as a way for fans to get re-acquainted with the members of Special Fire Force Company 8, this newest episode continues off from the first season officially.
As Shinra is sent to Company 4 to learn more about the Adolla Burst that he learned he was connected to in the first season, Episode 2 of Season 2 sees Shinra take on a much darker side as we get to see just how dangerous this connection to the Adolla Burst really is. It also helps that we meet some new fan favorites like Ogun too!
Read on to see what fans are saying about Fire Force's newest Season 2 episode, and let us know your thoughts! What did you think of the episode? Wondering where the season will go next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Episode 2 Was Packed!
#FireForce S2 Ep 2— Yume (@Yume9277) July 10, 2020
We got introduced to some new chars and I hope to see more of them. The 4th Captain creep me out a little, he is a M.😅 The first pillar girl is definitely a psycho. I love when Arthur get into his delusions. It was funny when he used the captain as a shield. pic.twitter.com/5tRkroxJps
"Amazing Start to Finish!"
Finished the newest Fire Force amazing from start to finish! pic.twitter.com/FozIK3dDl6— Sharky_Splitz🤎| Noelle Nation | (@S_Splitz) July 10, 2020
Whoa, Arthur's Backstory Sneaks Up on You...
Arthur’s backstory 😢😭#fireforce pic.twitter.com/IMtwMMvwi4— Maki Wanna Be🔥 (@ernestthethird) July 10, 2020
Don't Get Too Close to this Newbie!
She's cute. Don't know what the hell her deal is. Still cute though. 💛#FireForce pic.twitter.com/9SjT4j1jyL— Kukikaze (@MatsukazeKuki) July 10, 2020
Then Again...
Waifu material 😍😂 #fireforce pic.twitter.com/g8WE91P2k3— 🔥_Animeholic_🔥OREGAIRU | SAO SZN Anitwt hype it (@LonelyOtaku9) July 10, 2020
Yeah, It's Best to Stay Away From Her...
#fireforce Season 2 episode 2 - A possessed Shinra pic.twitter.com/XiF4fDxRWu— S ☄️ C ☄️ ☄️ 🔥 B ☄️ I ™ 🎸🥁🎤🎹🎧 とてもクールな少年 (@SoCoolBoi3) July 10, 2020
Hasn't Missed Yet!
FIRE FORCE HAS NOT MISSED #fireforce pic.twitter.com/iUrRW3GstE— Elijah (@IsthatElijaah) July 10, 2020
Masterpiece?
- Fire Force Season 2 #02 -
Masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/5VGT2aQYS8— Kittan 猫 (@KingKittan3) July 10, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.