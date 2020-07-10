Fire Force Fans Loved Season 2's Newest Episode

Fire Force is now running strong as part of the already hot Summer 2020 anime season, and fans are definitely in love with the newest episode of the series! Keeping up its strength after a great first impression following its simulcast and FunimationCon dual debuts, the second episode of the season gets right into the real meat of the story for these new episodes. While the Season 2 premiere was largely meant as a way for fans to get re-acquainted with the members of Special Fire Force Company 8, this newest episode continues off from the first season officially.

As Shinra is sent to Company 4 to learn more about the Adolla Burst that he learned he was connected to in the first season, Episode 2 of Season 2 sees Shinra take on a much darker side as we get to see just how dangerous this connection to the Adolla Burst really is. It also helps that we meet some new fan favorites like Ogun too!

