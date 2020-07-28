Fire Force Season 2 Confirms Toonami Premiere Date

Fire Force has become a fiery hit since its first season went live, and a second is already blazing a trail for fans. Earlier this month, fans were able to check out the season two premiere of Fire Force online, but there are plenty waiting for the dub's release on Toonami. Now, they can mark a date on their calendars for the comeback as Toonami has settled on a season two premiere.

The information comes straight from Adult Swim as the late-night program confirmed Toonami will air season two this fall. Fire Force will be added back to the roster on October 24 to debut the first episode of season two. Ahead of the big premiere, Fire Force will re-air season one in part starting with episode 15 on August 8.

For fans eager to check out the dub, Toonami promises to deliver a home run for Fire Force. The reception for season two is already positive as several episodes have aired already. In fact, Funimation screened the first two dubbed episodes online as part of its virtual convention at the start of this month. You can catch up on current episodes at Funimation or Crunchyroll if you cannot wait until October, but there are plenty of fans who will be holding out.

(Photo: David Production)

For those who have not hopped on Fire Force, the supernatural series is not one to miss. The title was created by Atsushi Ohkubo back in 2015 after working on Soul Eater. The manga gave way to an anime adaptation in July 2019 with season one, and a second was quickly given the go-ahead. You can check out the story's official synopsis from Kodansha below:

"Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment's notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous "devil's footprints" (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?"

Are you surprised by this season's quick turnaround for Toonami? Will you be watching Fire Force? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

HT - ANN

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.