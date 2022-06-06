Fire Force Cosplay Warms Up for Season 3 With Hibana

✖

Fire Force is warming up for a full comeback with a third season of the anime, and one cosplay is perfectly ready for it with a fiery take on Princess Hibana! Atsushi Okubo's original manga run of the series came to an end earlier this year, but lucky enough for fans it was soon confirmed that this would be far from all that we would get to see from the franchise. Announced alongside the release of the final volume in Japan, it was confirmed that Fire Force would indeed be returning for a third season of the anime in the near future.

There are unfortunately very few details about its return as of this writing such as potential staff, studio, cast returns or release plans, but there is still lots to be excited for as a third season means getting to see all of our favorites in action once again. This includes returning characters such as Princess Hibana, who has been such a hit with fans since her initial debut it's hard to imagine it would be too long before she pops up in the next season. Keeping things warm is artist @g.sus__ on Instagram, who is heating things up with some awesome Hibana cosplay! Check it out below:

The second season didn't get to feature much of Hibana as it had shifted its focus to a more intense conflict towards the end of its run, but this new season provides an opportunity to bring all of these characters back to the spotlight. Considering that it's been a while since the anime last aired, fans are going to need that refresher course on just why each of its characters has become such a hit with fans. If you wanted to catch up with Fire Force before the third season premieres, you can now find the first two seasons streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease the series as such, "Tokyo is burning, and citizens are mysteriously suffering from spontaneous human combustion all throughout the city! Responsible for snuffing out this inferno is the Fire Force, and Shinra is ready to join their fight. Now, as part of Company 8, he'll use his devil's footprints to help keep the city from turning to ash! But his past and a burning secret behind the scenes could set everything ablaze."

What do you think? Where does Hibana rank among your favorite characters in Fire Force? Are you hoping to see her make a comeback in Season 3? What are you hoping to see go down in the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about Fire Force and everything anime in the comments!