Fire Force Fans Are Already Prepping for Season 3
Fire Force has kept quiet since its manga ended earlier this year, but fans knew the series wouldn't stay held up forever. Following the end of season two, netizens have been desperate for an update on the anime's future. Now, a new report is going around suggesting season three is well underway, and it would put things lightly to say fans are freaking out.
Fans have been waiting on season three for years now, and at last, a report has surfaced about Fire Force's future. No official word has been given, but notable pages on Twitter have started whispering about a third season. This comes after an alleged leaker shared news of its production.
Of course, this news took over the fandom, and social media is still buzzing about Fire Force. After all, David Production has done something special with the show, and netizens have been begging for more since season two wrapped in December 2020. And as you can see below, fans are more eager than ever to reunite with Shinra and his crew!
What do you make of this latest report? Are you down for a third season of Fire Force?
It's Almost Time
Fire force gonna get one of its best arcs adapted in season 3 am so happy pic.twitter.com/mPO0hxSXvG— Ice ☀ (@3iceReborn) April 29, 2022
For Your Consideration
In honor of fire force season 3 announcement, I present to you the hottest fire force characters 😩🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/m0vNoXSfx1— Kara-zilla (@donutkyojuro) April 30, 2022
10 Out of 10
Demon slayer and JJK at the best new gen anime competition when Fire Force season 3 walks onto the stage pic.twitter.com/qC7VkWEIMM— Michael #ThankyouOhkubo (@Meace777) April 29, 2022
All Good Things
fire force season 3 has my skin clearing up all the stress leaving my body tears coming out my eyes i can breathe again 😭— 🎰 (@ogunsluvrboy) April 29, 2022
Tick Tock, Tick Tock
Fire force season 3— Nini (@nijimitsu) April 29, 2022
I just can’t wait to cry when this get animated pic.twitter.com/Zhqm8XU2vD
Time to Panic
We’re literally gonna start Fire Force S3 on one of if not THE best arc of the series 🔥🔥 Yall are not ready cus this where shit gets real pic.twitter.com/yyY4B9qPcg— 🅿️rimus➅ 🥷🏾 STR SZN (@cr1sco_) April 29, 2022
Top Tier Anime
Fire force season 3 is officially in production and if done right it will be one of the best animes out ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/Crmlit5s0I— Bam²⁵ (@The25thBam_) April 29, 2022
Peak Perfection
Fire Force Season 3 anime is gonna be peak since ik the previous 2 seasons was already pretty good 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MzggGxRpYv— Promethean / Michael ♣️♠️ (@R8Promethean) April 30, 2022