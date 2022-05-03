Fire Force Fans Are Already Prepping for Season 3

Fire Force has kept quiet since its manga ended earlier this year, but fans knew the series wouldn't stay held up forever. Following the end of season two, netizens have been desperate for an update on the anime's future. Now, a new report is going around suggesting season three is well underway, and it would put things lightly to say fans are freaking out.

Fans have been waiting on season three for years now, and at last, a report has surfaced about Fire Force's future. No official word has been given, but notable pages on Twitter have started whispering about a third season. This comes after an alleged leaker shared news of its production.

Of course, this news took over the fandom, and social media is still buzzing about Fire Force. After all, David Production has done something special with the show, and netizens have been begging for more since season two wrapped in December 2020. And as you can see below, fans are more eager than ever to reunite with Shinra and his crew!

