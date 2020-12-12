Fire Force Fans are Hoping Season 3 Gets Announced Soon
Fire Force fans are hoping Season 3 gets announced soon! Following its major arc seeing a final battle in the Nether against the White-Clad, the final episodes of the second season have ended their run by teasing much of what's to come in the future of the anime season as the Fire Force Company 8 vows to team together with the other companies to face off against the real threats that have made themselves known over the course of the season. With so many mysteries still lingering, fans have turned their attention to the future.
Fire Force Season 2 came to an end with its 24th episode, but unfortunately did not come with the confirmation of a third season that many fans were hoping to see. Instead ending with a "see you later" on top of a mysterious cliffhanger for the events of a would be third season, now fans are hoping the third gets announced and confirmed as soon as possible.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Fire Force's second season finale, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! Are you hoping for a third season too? What did you think of Fire Force Season 2 overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
The Wait Has Begun...
this finna b me waiting for the fire force season 3 announcement pic.twitter.com/4jEV5quEBW— saba!⚔️❄️ (@inuthug) December 8, 2020
Ready for that Next Season!
yeah where is #FireForce season 3 I'm ready to watch The Next season like crazy pic.twitter.com/zxwtO9NrbR— Jesterslayer (@brutalpuncher1) December 6, 2020
It's Gonna Be a Minute...
When u realize tmrw is the last episode of Season 2 of #FireForce and we probably gotta wait till late 2021 or 2022 for Season 3 https://t.co/NkOwvdQXca pic.twitter.com/USeWktbRJe— Chalen Jack (@chalen_jack) December 10, 2020
That Cliffhanger Though
Fire force season 2 two has now ended and its definitely been amazing especially with the last few episodes I really hope season 3 comes soon cuz season 2 ended on a cliffhanger 😅 pic.twitter.com/2Ncc98Rm78— ❄️ΛŇGΞL⚡️ (@AngelxTenshi) December 11, 2020
Wait, is That????
Soul eater moon in Fire force. Now let's wait for a Season 3 #fireforce pic.twitter.com/uz8pimINLf— Shonenzup (@shonenzup_us) December 11, 2020
Time to Check Out the Manga!
Fire Force Season 2 is ending this week. It's the only anime I've been following for months and I'm gonna miss it. I started the manga so I'll have that in the meantime but I hope we get a Season 3 announcement in the near-ish future pic.twitter.com/ctcbgigb6R— Jojo's Bizarre Sound Design (@JJBASoundDesign) December 8, 2020
Season 3's Gonna Be Huge!
THIS LOOKS SICK ASF FIRE FORCE SEASON 3 WILL SMACK pic.twitter.com/mXrQQKf0t8— kyskevin (@Kyskevin_) December 11, 2020
But Seriously, When Though?
#fireforce— Eman (@_EMan8_) December 11, 2020
Season 3 when !?😭 pic.twitter.com/Wp4Z5hTn8W
"I Hate it Here"
Today Fire Force will end and we'll have to wait until a season 3 i hate it here ;( pic.twitter.com/zXcy0jYtYQ— DogLegs 🌟 (@DogLegsOfficial) December 11, 2020
NEED IT
#FIREFORCE SEASON 3, PLEASE! I NEED IT! pic.twitter.com/DUxCleMBah— Kukikaze (@MatsukazeKuki) December 11, 2020