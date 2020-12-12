Fire Force fans are hoping Season 3 gets announced soon! Following its major arc seeing a final battle in the Nether against the White-Clad, the final episodes of the second season have ended their run by teasing much of what's to come in the future of the anime season as the Fire Force Company 8 vows to team together with the other companies to face off against the real threats that have made themselves known over the course of the season. With so many mysteries still lingering, fans have turned their attention to the future.

Fire Force Season 2 came to an end with its 24th episode, but unfortunately did not come with the confirmation of a third season that many fans were hoping to see. Instead ending with a "see you later" on top of a mysterious cliffhanger for the events of a would be third season, now fans are hoping the third gets announced and confirmed as soon as possible.

