Fire Force Creator Hypes Season 3 with Special Poster

✖

Fire Force has kept fans on edge for years waiting on season three, but all that patience has paid off. If you haven't heard, the show confirmed its third season is on the way. Atsushi Ohkubo's hit series is ready to tackle some of its biggest fights next season, and now, the creator himself is hyping the comeback with a new sketch.

The artwork comes from Ohkubo himself if you look over on Twitter. The artist's official page posted a digital painting of Shinra Kusakabe in all his firefighting glory. And of course, fans were all too happy to see the hero in light of season three's announcement.

After all, the anime kept quiet about its future for quite a while. Season one began in July 2019 before season two followed the next summer. Many expected season three to debut in 2021, but no new episodes came to be. Now, Fire Force has reassured fans a new season is coming, and it seems likely David Production is banking on a 2023 release.

READ MORE: Fire Force is Coming Back With Season 3 | Fire Force Reaches New Sales Milestone After Manga's Finale | Fire Force and Soul Eater Set Up Their Connection Way Before We Realized

If you haven't checked out Fire Force yet, you can find the series streaming over on Crunchyroll. You can find more information on the anime below courtesy of its official synopsis:

"Tokyo is burning, and citizens are mysteriously suffering from spontaneous human combustion all throughout the city! Responsible for snuffing out this inferno is the Fire Force, and Shinra is ready to join their fight. Now, as part of Company 8, he'll use his devil's footprints to help keep the city from turning to ash! But his past and a burning secret behind the scenes could set everything ablaze."

What do you think of this Ohkubo's tribute to Fire Force here? What do you want to see from season three? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.