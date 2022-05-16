Fire Force Season 3 Announced

✖

It's official, Fire Force is coming back for a third season! Atsushi Okubo's original manga run for the franchise has recently come to an end, and that has led fans to wonder when the anime would actually be returning itself to fill in the gap. The second season had wrapped up its run two years ago, and it ended with such a cliffhanger that fans have been asking for new episodes ever since. Unfortunately, it's been a tough wait since that finale but at least now we can move forward knowing that a third season is actually now in the works!

Following reports popping up earlier this month about a potential third season in the works, Kodansha has officially announced that Fire Force indeed will be returning for Season 3 in the future! Unfortunately, the nature of the announcement only confirms that the third season is in the works and details about its potential production, potential returning staff and cast, and especially a potential release date or window has yet to be revealed as of the time of this writing. But getting a third season confirmation is still a big deal:

The second season's final episode had set up some pretty big things for Shinra as he discovered more of the dark roots behind his past and ability, so fans will definitely want a refresher before the new episodes hit. If you wanted to catch up with Fire Force before the third season premieres, you can now find the first two seasons streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the series as such:

"Tokyo is burning, and citizens are mysteriously suffering from spontaneous human combustion all throughout the city! Responsible for snuffing out this inferno is the Fire Force, and Shinra is ready to join their fight. Now, as part of Company 8, he'll use his devil's footprints to help keep the city from turning to ash! But his past and a burning secret behind the scenes could set everything ablaze."

What do you think? How do you feel about Fire Force coming back for a third season? What did you think of the first two seasons so far? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!