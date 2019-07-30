FLCL Progressive DVD Goes Up For Pre-Order

Fans of Fooly Cooly will now be able to confirm that they’ll get their hands on the upcoming DVD release of the series as pre-orders for Fooly Cooly: Progressive are now online! The series, which re-visits the world of the original protagonist, Naota Nandaba, and the alien spitfire Haruko Haruhara, is set several years down the road and follows a new protagonist in the form of the young teenage girl Hidomi. Hidomi, brandishing a pair of cat ears atop her head, encounters a new teacher at her school who just so happens to be none other than Haruko herself.

Twitter User WTK shared the information that the pre-orders had now gone live for the much anticipated sequel series:

Fooly Cooly has always been a legendary, idiosyncratic series that really hit the ground floor running when it was released on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim, which was the case for so many anime series that came before it. Mixing humor with amazing, fluid animation and action, FLCL has managed to stay paramount as one of the most wild anime series around.

The official description for the DVD box set, including a breakdown of some of the special features that folks would receive by purchasing it, reads as such:

“The highly anticipated sequel to the 2001 original FLCL, FLCL: Progressive features all six episodes plus two special features; a “Meet the Creators” piece focused on the new era of show creators and a segment about how the band, The Pillows, became associated with the series.”

Will you be pre-ordering the FLCL: Progressive DVD set? Would you like to see the world re-visited once again in the future following Progressive and Alternative? Feel free to let us know in the comments section or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, or Fooly Cooly!

If you cannot wait until this October to see the anime, then you are in luck! Currently, FLCL: Progressive is streaming on Crunchyroll alongside the franchise’s other recent series FLCL: Alternative.

FLCL, pronounced in English as “Fooly Cooly,” was originally written by Yoji Enokido, directed by Kazuya Tsurumaki, and produced by Gainax, Production IG, and King Records for release in Japan from 2000 to 2001. It came to the United States as part of the Adult Swim block in 2003, and was frequently re-aired from 2003 to 2014. The coming-of-age story focuses on the 12-year-old boy Naota Nandaba, who becomes bored with his life in a working-class town. He gets more excitement than he bargained for when the alien Haruko Haruhara bursts into his life on her moped, trailing chaos in her wake.

