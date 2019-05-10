FLCL: The Complete Series Blu-ray and Digital Combo is Cheaper Than Ever

The bizarre, cult classic FLCL anime got a new complete series Blu-ray / Digtal release this past February that covers the first season of the show that ran in Japan from 2000-2001. If you’re a fan, you can grab it right now for $23.99, which is 52% off the list price and good for an all-time low.

If you are unfamiliar with FLCL (pronounced in English as “Fooly Cooly”), the show came to the U.S. in 2003 as part of Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block and gained a strong following thanks to it’s amazing and complete bonkers storyline (Adult Swim later produced new seasons of the series dubbed FLCL Progressive and FLCL Alternative). In a nutshell, FLCL focuses on a 12-year-old boy named Naota Nandaba. His relatively mundane life is shaken up in a big way when the alien Haruko Haruhara runs him over with her moped, revives him, and smashes a bass guitar over his head. Naturally, that injury opens a channel that mysterious stuff starts to come out of. Yeah, prepare yourself for a wild ride.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, Funko released a wave for FLCL Pop figures last year that can still be ordered right here. Fans can get Funko versions of Naota, Haruko, Mamimi (with the cat Takkun in tow), and Canti the Medical Mechanica robot.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.