Food Wars Epilogue Releases Final Chapter

Yuto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki’s Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma officially came to an end a few weeks ago in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump with the end of the Noirs arc, but the series has been releasing a full epilogue to the series with a few special chapters bearing the “Le dessert” subtitle. But now that the epilogue to the series has released its final chapter, Food Wars has officially come to an end.

If you wanted to check out this finale for yourself, you can actually do so completely for free with Viz Media’s Shonen Jump digital library at the link here. You can read the entire epilogue special for free too, but will need a monthly subscription to check out the rest of the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma, Ch. 315.3: The big wrap up chapter! Find out what’s happened to all the characters after graduating! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/GAXqb9zU1A pic.twitter.com/UO0aWmYTfs — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) August 28, 2019

The final chapter of the series confirms a promo teasing that there would be yet another time jump before it’s all over. The series has quite a few time jumps leading into the finale. The first one took effect after the Central arc and established a new status quo for the final arc of the series, the second kicked in shortly after the Le dessert epilogue began, and this final chapter pushes things ahead several more years.

Fans have been split over the finale of the series, as they often are when there’s a time jump in any manga series, and not every character gets a just conclusion. But for those wanting one more adventure between Soma and Erina, the final chapter of the series delivers completely.

But while the manga has reached its end, fans will still be getting their Food Wars fix with the upcoming fourth season of the anime series releasing this October. You can also catch the series airing Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block. Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda with illustrations by Shun Saeki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father.

But when he graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate. It was adapted into an anime series by J.C. staff and ran for three seasons with a fourth on the way, and the manga has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release.