Food Wars’ Final Season Confirms Premiere Date with Surfaced Poster

Food Wars is coming back for seconds or rather fifths later this year with a new season. Last year, fans watched as the high-stakes cooking series dropped a new season, and its fifth will debut in a matter of weeks. After a short wait, Food Wars has confirmed when its final season will release, and it is slated for an early April premiere.

Over on Twitter, fans began buzzing when A.I.R. shared the news with fans. The current report states Food Wars will have its season five premiere on April 10 and kick things off with the BLUE arc.

Of course, the report was paired with another gift. It seems the key visual for Food Wars‘ fifth season surfaced online within the last day. The image has turned up on Twitter, and it shows all of your favorite characters. With this being the final season, all of the leads like Soma Yukihara are a bit older, and they have something left to prove before they graduate high school.

"Shokugeki no Soma" (Food Wars) S5 TV anime main visual preview

At this time, Food Wars has kept any footage of this final season in the dark, but it will debut before long. In fact, Food Wars was expected to share new information about season five at an upcoming convention in Japan. The event, Anime Japan 2020, is one of the bigger conventions to celebrate anime in any given year. However, a recent announcement stunned fans as it confirmed Anime Japan has been cancelled this year due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. At the behest of the Japanese government, the event will not be held this year, but fans are expecting studios to make their announcements either way. So if you are hungry for more Food Wars, you can hopefully expect an update in the next couple of weeks.

