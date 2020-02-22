Food Wars Cosplay Serves Up Erina's Best Side

Last year, Yuto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki brought Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma to an end. After a few time jumps and a special epilogue that had to be published at a later date after the series ended its original run in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, the food battle manga saw how the careers of each of its young chefs had progressed in the years following their stint at Totsuki Academy. Because while the series begins with a focus on its main character Soma Yukihira, it became a story about all his main rival, Erina Nakiri.

But even though the manga came to an end, the anime series is still going. In fact, it's coming back with a new season as part of the jam packed Spring 2020 anime line-up. This new season is also going to feature a returning Erina, who along with the other members of the rebel team, are heading into the new season at the top of their game.

Artist @_neku_nee (who you can find on Instagram here) taps into Erina's confident aura all too well with this stunning cosplay of the character in her student uniform that she's often appearing in. It's one of Erina's classic looks, and it's one that she will be showing off even more so with the next season of the series. Check it out below:

Although we don't have a concrete release date for the next season of the series as of yet, it has been confirmed that Food Wars: The Fifth Plate is debuting sometime this April. It will begin adapting the divisive final arcs from the original manga, so it's just a matter of seeing how the anime handles the original manga's controversial ending.

What are you hoping to see in Food Wars Season 5? What do you think of Erina's growth through the series so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda with illustrations by Shun Saeki for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when he graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate.

