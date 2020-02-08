Food Wars Season 5 Reveals Opening and Ending Details

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma's manga officially came to its end last year, and it has been the subject of quite a lot of debate as fans are divided over the quality of the series' actual ending. There was a palpable concern over whether or not the anime would continue to adapt this material that many fans found was subpar compared to the rest of the series. But shortly after the fourth season came to an end, a fifth serving of the anime was confirmed to already be in the works for a release as part of the Spring 2020 anime season.

Previously confirmed to be launching sometime this April in Japan (and presumably coming to the West as well), new details for Food Wars: The Fifth Plate have been spotted on Ryokutya2089 (via @AIR_News01 on Twitter). The casting for several of the new characters being introduced during the series' final arcs is still unknown at the time of this writing, but now we know the new opening and ending themes for the series.

nano.RIPE will be returning from performing the ending themes for the second through fourth seasons of the series to perform the new opening theme for Season 5 titled "Last Chapter." The new ending theme, titled "Crossing Road, " will be performed by Mai Fuchigami.

“Shokugeki no Soma" S5 OP and ED music artists revealed; airs April https://t.co/eh8HRIWPjZ

OP: nano.RIPE「Last Chapter」

ED: Mai Fuchigami「Crossing Road」 pic.twitter.com/jW2xZWIk0R — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) February 6, 2020

The title for the opening theme certainly is interesting as the series technically has one final arc to go. Seemingly skipping the Hot Spring Investigation arc at the end of the fourth season while setting its new status quo, the anime has only the Beach Exam sub-arc and the final, divisive BLUE arc. The number of episodes for this next season is still unknown at this point, too, so that's a lot of ground to cover for this fifth season.

If it were the final season, it would probably be advertised as the "Final Plate" or something along those lines so we might have two seasons of the anime to go before it's all over. Not only that, there's a hefty epilogue after all of this as well that could either be a OVA all its own or part of a final season. There are still lots of questions going into this next season, but more will be revealed as we head closer to April!

But what do you think? What are you hoping to see in Season 5? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda with illustrations by Shun Saeki for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when he graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate.