Food Wars Season One Is Now Streaming on Netflix

If you are needing some new anime to watch, then you best pay attention to Netflix. The streaming giant has become a launchpad for many of the fandom's newcomers, and that is all thanks to its growing selection of anime. Netflix is not shy when it comes to licensing anime for online distribution, so it should come as no surprise to learn that Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma has joined Netflix as last.

The big grab was picked up by Netflix at the end of June. Food Wars has brought its first full season to the site, so fans can enjoy one of anime's tastiest shows. The first season consists of 24 medium-rare episodes that can be consumed by dub and sub viewers alike.

Food Wars is one of the biggest grabs Netflix has gotten since it began exploring anime in earnest. However, there are other projects with fans that would love an impression. One Piece and Pokemon Journeys joined the streaming service here in the U.S. earlier in June. Netflix has also garnered a massive anime catalog for its Japanese fans and the site has tried to replicate that success in the U.S. with other licenses. Sword Art Online, The Seven Deadly Sins, and even Castlevania rank high on the site's list of best anime throughout the years.

As for Food Wars, it is good to see the show's first season on Netflix given whee the anime is now. The title is in its final season right now, but it had to be delayed up until now due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The show plans on returning this summer with its final season to the delight of fans, so if you want to watch Food Wars before it ends, now would be the time to hit up it up..

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda with illustrations by Shun Saeki for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when he graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate

