‘Food Wars!’ Season 4 Reveals Opening, Ending Themes

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma may have ended its run quicker than fans thought last year, but it’s also returning to screens much faster than fans had anticipated also.

As it gears up for its fourth season in April (technically the second part of the third season), the series has now confirmed who will perform the opening and ending themes for the new season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

OP/ED announced for Food Wars Season 4. The OP is by Luck Life and will be called “Symbol” and the ED by Fo’X Tails pic.twitter.com/ekc6Dn4H9Y — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) February 16, 2018

The opening for the fourth serving of the series will be “Symbol,” performed by Luck Life, and the ending theme will be performed by Fo’X Tails. The first trailer for the season teases major events of the Promotion Exams Arc, such as Soma’s big showdown with Hayama after his siding with Central, which sees the surviving rebels of Totsuki go against the Central’s new Elite Ten in a series of even more aggressive challenges to stay in school.

The first key visual for the season also teased a somber tone, and further cements the importance of Totsuki’s train and snow, which plays a major part in the Promotion Exams arc. Depending on how far the fourth season adapts, it could set up for the final confrontation between Totsuki’s outliers and central as it is in the manga series.

For those unfamiliar with Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, the series was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda and illustrated by Shun Saeki. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate. In order to survive in school and avoid being expelled, Soma eventually has to challenge and defeat any other chef that stands in his way.

The series was first published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012, and has been collected in 26 volumes. The manga has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. It was adapted into an anime series by J.C. staff has has run for 48 episodes across two seasons.