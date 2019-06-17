Food Wars! Shares Special Season 4 Announcement Teaser

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma has officially ended its manga run with the latest issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, but it’s not all doom and gloom for fans of the series as there will still be new Food Wars! content coming later this year. The series has confirmed that it will be returning for a fourth season, The Fourth Plate, this Fall. But it’s been a while since the third season aired, so fans need a bit of a refresher.

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma shared a special announcement teaser for the fourth season’s premiere this October, and it helpfully reminds fans of just how far Soma and the others had come against the power of Central. Check it out above!

There’s no concrete premiere date for the fourth season just yet, but this announcement teaser definitely has fans worried about what the new season will offer. The anime series has been a bit awkward for the first three seasons too as each one does not seem to have a concrete flow. The fact that it’s a Shonen property that’s constantly evolving certainly didn’t help matters, but each season seemed to end in the middle of a huge arc each time.

This is especially prominent with the third season of the series, which was broken into two halves. This recap announcement teaser proves necessary because it will drop fans right back into the swing of things as it will end the Central arc pretty early on into its run, most likely. The final arc of the series kicks in after this, and it would be even more awkward to end it in the middle.

The lack of even early footage for what’s to come next certainly has rubbed fans the wrong way, but that’s not exactly a bad sign just yet either. There is no word on how many episodes this next season will run, but fans are hoping that this new season will be a better experience than the third one. Regardless, new episodes of Food Wars! is better than none!

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda with illustrations by Shun Saeki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when he graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate. It was adapted into an anime series by J.C. staff and ran for three seasons with a fourth on the way, and the manga has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release.