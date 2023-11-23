Free Comic Book Day 2024 Announces Manga Titles

Free Comic Book Day has been an annual tradition when it comes to countless comic book companies, giving readers the opportunity to check out old and new series for the cost of absolutely nothing. While companies like Marvel, DC, Image, and Dark Horse are well represented, manga has slowly made its way into the annual event more with each passing year. 2024 is looking to be no different as a number of titles have been announced for next year's festivities.

Next year's Free Comic Book Day will take place at select retailers on Saturday, May 4th. The annual event that gives away free comic books first began in 2002, and isn't aiming to stop any time soon. For 2024, Free Comic Book Day is aiming to give away forty-eight comic book titles with North American publishers focusing on comic characters such as Spider-Man, Superman, Conan The Barbarian, and many more.

(Photo: Viz Media & Free Comic Book Day)

Free Anime Book Day 2024

Free Comic Book Day has split its offerings into different sponsorship tiers, with the Gold Sponsors including Pokemon Adventures: Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire and Splatoon 3: Splatlands. When it comes to the Silver Sponsors, including Initial D, Kaina of the Great Snow Sea, and One Piece: Ace's Story. Other offerings for next year's Free Comic Book Day include Gatchaman, Gurihiru, and Unico Awakening.

For comic book fans in general, there will be free offerings next year focusing on the likes of Hellboy, Stranger Things, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Transformers, Spider-Man, X-Men, and Peanuts.

Free Comic Book Day's spokesperson, Ashton Greenwood, had this to say about 2024's lineup, "Every year, we strive to bring fans a memorable Free Comic Book Day experience! We know comic book retailers are looking forward to treating their communities to a day of fun and discovery, and we think this year's comic book selection really reflects that! The variety of this year's comic book selection is really exciting! There's something for every kind of fan, from long-time readers to the comic book curious."

Which manga are you most excited to pick up for free in 2024? Which anime properties would you like to see included in the future of the annual event? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of manga.

Via ANN