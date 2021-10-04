Free! The Final Stroke Debuts Trailer and Poster for Part 2

Free! The Final Stroke has debuted the trailer and poster for the second part in its two-part film event! Following the end of the third season of the original Free! Iwatobi Swim Club anime series, it was announced that the franchise would be coming to an end with a new feature film project. Originally scheduled to release in 2020 before being delayed due to various unfortunate circumstances, the project returned earlier this year as Kyoto Animation surprisingly announced that the anime would be ending with not only one, but two feature films as part of Free! The Final Stroke.

The first of these films opened last month in theaters in Japan, and the second is now gearing up for its release next Spring. Teased as the final anime project for the franchise overall, Kyoto Animation debuted a new trailer and poster for the second film in this line up. You can check out the new trailer in the video above, and the new poster below from the film’s official Twitter account. The tagline for this final film in the project is “This is my Free” with the overall tagline for the project reading, “Let’s go, to the stage of glory.”

https://twitter.com/iwatobi_sc/status/1444866761690533890?s=20

With the first film releasing in Japan back in September, the project earned around $2.5 million USD for its limited theatrical run in Japan. Part 2 of Free! The Final Stroke is currently aiming for a release in Japan on April 22 next year, but unfortunately there have yet to be any plans announced for a potential international release as of this writing. Given the fact that more anime films are releasing theatrically outside of Japan more than ever, and the popularity of the original Free anime, there’s a good chance we’ll be seeing it for ourselves too.

Much of the anime’s original staff and cast have returned for the final film projects, and that includes Eisaku Kawanami returning to direct the new films following directing the previous three seasons of the anime. International fans have yet to see the first part of this project, so this teaser and poster are even more intriguing than ever, but hopefully we’ll be able to get our chance to see them soon.

But what do you think of Free! The Final Stroke ending the anime so far? How have you liked the Free! franchise as a whole?