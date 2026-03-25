Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Enters The Live-Action World With Upcoming Event

Frieren’s second season is about to come to an end, and the immortal elf’s future in the anime world is anyone’s guess at this point. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has yet to confirm that a third season is in the works, though, considering the popularity of the franchise, anime fans are betting that this isn’t the last we’ve seen of this anime world. Luckily, Frieren’s franchise is spreading beyond both the manga and its anime adaptation in a way that many might not have seen coming. While a live-action television series and/or movie hasn’t been confirmed, Frieren is coming to a real-world theme park.

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Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is coming to Universal Studios Japan, and the beloved anime franchise will be there for some time. While many anime franchises have had weeks in the amusement park, the sorceress will have a “walkthrough attraction” that will run from May 30th to January 11th, 2027. Titled “Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Story Walk — Echoes of Adventure,” the attraction will revisit some of the biggest moments from the franchise. Said moments won’t just have Frieren involved, but the walkthrough will bring the likes of Fern, Stark, Himmel, Heiter, and Eisen. While not yet confirmed for North America, One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen prove that Universal Studios might bring this anime to the West.

Frieren Comes to Life

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Here is how Universal Studios Japan describes the upcoming attraction that will feature Frieren’s world, “Frieren’s spell will take you on a journey through memory. A new, immersive walkthrough attraction creates an enthralling sensory experience. The magical city of Äußerst, where encounters with Frieren, Fern, and Stark await you, is revealed on an expansive screen. Each moment comes to life with special magic that is at times gentle, at times silly, at times fierce, and at times deeply moving. Set forth on a journey of recollections that takes place in the world of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End.”

While Frieren’s future at Universal Studios Japan is set in stone, both the manga and anime are struggling with theirs. As mentioned earlier, the third season has yet to be confirmed on the screen, with creator Kanehito Yamada currently on an indefinite hiatus due to health issues. The series has yet to confirm when it will return, though the elf’s comeback is sure to make waves in the manga world.

Universal Studios has been a major proponent of the anime world in recent years, with North America attempting to catch up thanks to the medium’s popularity. In the past, Western Universal amusement parks have featured themed nights for the Straw Hat Pirates and the students of Jujutsu Tech, though Japan has entire parts of its park dedicated to anime. Over the years, Universal has featured the likes of Attack on Titan, Sailor Moon, Hunter x Hunter, Chainsaw Man, and too many other series to count.

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Via Universal Studios Japan