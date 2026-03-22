Frieren Stars React to Fern & Stark’s Big Date: “Yes Finally!” (Exclusive)

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End had Fern and Stark going on a date for the first time, and even the voice stars behind it all were excited to see it finally happen. The second season of the anime has been a big hit since it made its debut earlier this year, and has featured a major focus on the core trio as they have tackled various smaller adventures over the course of the episodes thus far. But they have felt big otherwise as Fern and Stark are getting much closer than ever before.

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It’s been something Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End fans have been waiting to see throughout the anime, and it turns out the voice stars had been waiting too. Speaking to ComicBook ahead of the finale, Fern voice star Jill Harris and Stark voice star Jordan Dash Cruz shared their reactions to seeing the date play out in the new season. With Cruz even reflecting a sentiment fans have shared many times, “I was just like, ‘Yes, finally, this is what we’ve been waiting for.’”

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

“I don’t like to be spoiled, so it was a surprise for me,” Harris said about Fern and Stark’s date. “I was like, ‘Oh, they’re going on a date? What?’ It was really interesting. I loved to see Fern kind of poke Stark on, ‘We have a day off. What should we do on our day off, Stark? What should we do?’ She struggles to communicate and express herself, so she does it in that weird little way, but it is interesting to see her identify what she wants and go after it, even if it’s in a little bit of a obtuse way.” Cruz echoed the same sentiments as well.

“I was watching the Japanese [release] and I was just like, ‘Yes, finally, this is what we’ve been waiting for!’ So I was really excited to go in and record it,” Cruz began. “I think that they’re both very cute together. I love the fact that Stark cared enough about it where he went to Frieren because he was nervous and he’s like, ‘I don’t know what to do. Can you help me? I at least want to make sure that she enjoys herself.’ And then of course, we see Frieren going and taking him around being like, ‘Hey, she likes this, she likes this.’ So he does it, but he ends up doing it in a way where it feels very scripted.”

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

“It feels very not him,” Cruz continued. “And we end up getting that scene towards the end where he admits like, ‘Hey, I had to ask Frieren for help because I just wanted to make sure that this was enjoyable for you.’ Seeing just Fern’s smile at that point going, ‘Hey, he cared enough to actually try.’ That was beautiful for me, so I really liked just their dynamic.” As Cruz detailed his process when recording the episode, it brought him back to a very familiar time that fans will likely feel too.

“The episode was really, really fun to record,” Cruz continued. “For me, I just kind of pulled a little bit from 18 to 20 year old Jordan where it’s like, ‘Hey, what exactly do I do? I’m still kind of new to this.’ And it was fun to just record that, see the characters and their interactions together, and seeing them actually care about one another.” This echoes a sentiment fans have had about the characters too, and that’s why the date was such a big hit.

You can catch up with Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 now streaming with Crunchyroll. What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!