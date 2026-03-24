5 Major Anime on Netflix Ending This Week

For the past few years, Netflix has become one of the best platforms for anime, not just for hosting older titles in its library, but also for giving space to many series that release weekly. In that regard, Winter 2026 has been especially exciting for the platform, as it has featured a number of high-quality anime airing weekly.

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Winter 2026 offered a wide variety of anime, and while Netflix didn’t exclusively stream every series, it consistently released new episodes of some of the season’s top titles. However, as the season nears its end, the anime airing on Netflix are also wrapping up, and in this week alone, five major currently airing series will come to an end.

5) Oshi no Ko Season 3

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The first anime set to come to an end this week on Netflix is Oshi no Ko Season 3, which concludes on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. The ending of this season is set to be one of the most special among the currently airing anime, especially since the finale will be an hour-long episode.

In addition, what makes this finale even more notable is that it will initiate the final arc of the series. Doing so through a special extended episode is a strong way to close the season while building anticipation for what comes next, which could potentially be the final installment of the series.

4) Sentenced to Be a Hero

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Sentenced to Be a Hero was one of the most talked-about debuts of the season, as its premiere alone helped it stand out as a strong Anime of the Year contender. After a compelling journey following Xylo Fortbaz as he navigates life after being deemed the “Hero”, the harshest punishment, over the past 11 episodes, the series is set to come to an end this Thursday, March 26.

The finale of Sentenced to Be a Hero is also shaping up to be a significant one, as it is expected to wrap up a pivotal arc that has been unfolding over the last few episodes. The narrative will likely clarify how Xylo’s journey is set to change, while also addressing whether the corruption surrounding the coexistence will finally see a shift.

3) Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Thursday will also mark the end of arguably the biggest anime of the season, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, on Netflix. What makes this finale even more notable is that it will be an extended episode, featuring an additional three minutes beyond the standard runtime. Furthermore, the episode is set to showcase a four-way battle, with Yuta taking center stage as the hero sorcerer against a group of ancient sorcerers.

The upcoming episode is expected to adapt seven chapters from the manga, which has raised some concerns. However, given that much of the content is action-heavy, MAPPA may have a valid reason for condensing that material into a single episode. Fans will find out how it plays out on Thursday, when one of the season’s biggest anime concludes with its finale.

2) Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2

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Arguably just as popular as Jujutsu Kaisen, if not more, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 has been one of the most distinctive anime of the season. The series is scheduled to come to an end on Friday, wrapping up the journey that this season has portrayed. Staying true to its core premise, the finale is expected to conclude with an episodic-style narrative.

While the finale may not be as grand as some of the other currently airing anime, Frieren Season 2’s conclusion remains important in its own right, as it will help set up the direction for a potential third season. Catch the finale this Friday on Netflix to see what lies ahead for this beloved series.

1) Hell’s Paradise Season 2

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Hell’s Paradise Season 2 has quietly emerged as one of the most action-heavy anime of the season, arguably even more so than Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3. It is also set to be one of the last currently airing anime on Netflix to conclude this week, with its finale arriving on Sunday, March 29.

This finale is shaping up to be a significant one due to the series’ narrative direction. While the season has largely focused on separate battles against the Tensen, the finale is expected to raise the stakes with the appearance of Shugen Asaemon. There’s no telling just how intense and action-packed this conclusion could be. With the potential to rival, or even surpass, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3’s finale, Hell’s Paradise Season 2 is the final anime ending this week on Netflix that fans won’t want to miss.

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