7 Epic Anime to Binge After You Finish Frieren

The highly anticipated Season 2 of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End made its epic debut in January this year with exceptional reviews and popularity. The series continues the journey of Frieren and her party after Fern became a First Class Mage. The party travels towards the North in order to reach Aureole, where the souls of the dead rest. Season 2 is only listed for 10 episodes, and there haven’t been any updates on the next installment yet.

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Furthermore, the latest season will be ending this month, but luckily, there are several incredible anime series that fans can watch in the meantime. Some of them even echo the spirit of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End by going on meaningful journeys and forming new bonds along the way.

7) Wistoria: Wand and Sword

Image Courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks

This magical fantasy will be returning in April with its second season, so now is the perfect chance to catch up if you haven’t already watched it. The story follows the journey of Will Serfort, who plans to become a Magia Vander, a title given to the five most talented mages in the land.

Although he wishes to climb the ladder in hopes of reuniting with his childhood sweetheart, the path in front of him is extremely grueling, especially since he can’t use magic at all. With nothing but a sword in his hands, Will defies the natural order of the world and rushes full speed towards his goal. While the underdog magicless boy trope isn’t new in shonen, Wistoria: Wand and Sword portrays one of the best executions thanks to the incredible power system, vast world-building, and captivating characters.

6) To Your Eternity

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As one of the most tragic anime of all time, To Your Eternity highlights the theme of immortality that comes with a steep price of loneliness and suffering. The world keeps moving forward, and the protagonist’s journey continues throughout the centuries. The story begins with an orb being placed on Earth, tasked with observing the world. It could take on the form of objects, animals, humans, and anything it encounters.

In the beginning, Fushi spent centuries as a rock before transforming into a wolf and finally taking on the form of a human. He embarks on a long journey to learn more about the world and encounters several people along the way, and witnesses their lives, struggles, and even their deaths.

5) Violet Evergarden

Image Courtesy of Kyoto Animation

Violet Evergarden isn’t only praised for its breathtaking visuals but also for its heartbreaking story. The story takes the protagonist on a journey to learn about human emotions, much like Frieren, whose heart has turned throughout the passage of time. The story follows Violet, a young woman who was used as a child soldier during the war and has been completely detached from any emotions.

However, her life is turned upside down when she recovers from her injuries and learns that she has lost touch with her commanding officer, Major Gilbert Bougainvillea. Struggling to adjust to an ordinary life now that the war is over, she finds her calling when she expresses her wish to learn about human emotions. Violet learns to work as an Auto Memory Doll, who captures their clients’ feelings through letters.

4) Secrets of the Silent Witch

Image Courtesy of Studio Gokumi

Despite receiving incredible reviews from critics and fans alike, this underrated fantasy anime of 2025 didn’t even announce a Season 2. This anime also follows an extremely powerful mage and focuses on quiet and calm tones with lighthearted comedy sprinkled in between. The story is set in the mystical kingdom of Ridill, where Count Kerbeck’s territory has battled against powerful dragons for generations. Monica Everett is the only mage in the world who can use magic without enchanting spells.

Although she finds comfort in living a secluded life, as a renowned mage, she can’t deny the request of her fellow Sage. She is requested to protect the second prince, Felix Arc Ridill, whose life is in grave danger. In order to covertly protect the prince and avoid grabbing people’s attention, she has to combat her social anxiety and go undercover as one of the students at Serendia Academy.

3) Mushishi

Image courtesy of Artland

Unlike the vibrant animation and hype moments of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, this underrated series has a calm and philosophical tone that explores the world through the protagonist Ginko. Mushi is the term used for the most basic form of life that just exists without any goals and cannot be categorized as good or evil.

Unlike the demons that Frieren and her party fight, who are purely evil without exception, Mushi sometimes cause harm to humans as a natural consequence of their existence. Since information on these beings is too scarce, Ginko travels all around the country to trace any sightings of such beings. He also helps anyone affected by Mushi while also gathering more knowledge on their forms and activities.

2) Yona of the Dawn

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

In December 2025, the anime confirmed a sequel after making fans wait for a decade after the manga reached its conclusion. This romantic story is set in a historical, fantasy world centered around Princess Yona and her bodyguard Hak, who escape the castle after King Il’s assassination. Yona is devastated as she struggles to come to terms with her father’s death at the hands of her childhood love, Soo-Won.

However, it doesn’t take long for her to pick herself from the ground up and set out on a path to make her kingdom a better place without having the privilege she grew up with. Along with Hak, the legendary four Dragon Warriors, and a genius boy, Yoon, Yona travels all across the kingdom to rid the land of corruption and tyranny that enveloped the land during her father’s reign.

1) Natsume’s Book of Friends

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Although both series have different demographics, Natsume’s Book of Friends focuses on meaningful bonds as the protagonist struggles to find a place in the world. Set in a countryside filled with lush forests, old shrines, dusty roads at sunset, this tranquil supernatural series isn’t just soothing to the eyes, but also considered a comfort series. Despite being a fantasy centring on Yokai, the story doesn’t focus on horror but offers bittersweet encounters with these creatures and their stories about loss, gratitude, and letting go that tug at your heart.

After the death of his parents, Takashi Natsume kept moving from one foster home to another, but was never truly welcomed anywhere due to his ability to see Yokai. He arrives in the countryside to live with the Fujiwara couple and encounters a powerful spirit, who tells him all about the power of the Book of Friends that belonged to his grandmother. Although Natsume never met his grandmother, he learns more and more about her through his encounters with the Yokai she came across.

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