Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Hypes Finale With New Poster

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is the anime that we did not know we needed. The series has flown under the mainstream radar for years, but at last, the fantasy series has risen above. Frieren: Beyond Journey's End has become a must-watch anime thanks to Madhouse. Now, the show is preparing for its season finale, and we've been given a new poster to hype the end.

As you can see below, the poster in question brings Frieren to center stage, and the heroine is as cute as ever. We can see Frieren with her white hair pulled back into twin tails, and she is holding her magical staff. Dressed in white and gold, Frieren looks peaceful enough in this shot. But as the elf prepares for her season one finale, you can bet Frieren is on edge in some way.

(Photo: Madhouse)

If you have not been keeping up with Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, you should know the anime will wrap season one on March 22nd. The show got going in September 2023 to quiet praise, but it has since become a juggernaut. With Madhouse at the helm, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is a visual feast, and its poignant story has endeared fans across the globe. So of course, tons of netizens are now checking out the original manga by Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe.

For those wanting to watch Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, the anime can be found on Cruncyroll both subbed and dubbed. For more info on the fantasy drama, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Elf mage Frieren and her courageous fellow adventurers have defeated the Demon King and brought peace to the land. But Frieren will long outlive the rest of her former party. How will she come to understand what life means to the people around her? Decades after their victory, the funeral of one her friends confronts Frieren with her own near immortality. Frieren sets out to fulfill the last wishes of her comrades and finds herself beginning a new adventure."

